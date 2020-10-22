Dawson-Bryant board member to receive award

Drummond honored for 25 years of service

COAL GROVE — A Dawson-Bryant school board member is set to receive an award at a state conference next month.

Debbie Drummond will receive the Ohio School Boards Association’s Veteran Board Member Award at the group’s 65th annual Capital Conference and Trade Show on Nov. 8.

The event is being held virtually this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The award is given to school board members in recognition of 25 years of service. Of the nearly 3,500 board members in Ohio, only 33 will receive the honor in 2020.

The Ohio School Boards Association serves the state’s public school board members and the districts they represent.