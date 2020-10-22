Obituaries – 10/22/2020

Betty Fields

Aug. 28, 1931–Oct. 20, 2020

Betty Lou (Smith) Fields, 89, of Coal Grove, passed away on Oct. 20, 2020.

She was born Aug. 28, 1931, the daughter of the late James and Sarah (Shonkwiler) Smith.

She was also preceded in death by her first husband, Kenneth Smith, in 1981 and her second husband, Rev. Thomas Fields, in 1991.

Betty was a 1949 graduate of Portsmouth East High School and worked for C.H. Parsons as a credit officer clerk, retiring after twenty-five years of service. She was a member of the First Nazarene Church in Ironton.

In addition to her parents and husbands, she was preceded in death by an infant son, Glen Alan Smith; brother, Robert P. Smith; and two sisters, Nettie Fleshman and Patricia McCoy.

Those left to cherish her memory is a son, John F. Smith, of Coal Grove; a brother, Dr. James L. Smith, of Columbus; and two sisters, Mary Ockerman, of Sciotoville, and Barbara Ockerman, of New Carlisle.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday at the Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St., Ironton, with Pastors Rob Hale and James Kearns officiating. Interment will follow the service at Woodland Cemetery, section H, 824 Lorain St., Ironton. Family will receive friends 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

The family is requesting that due to COVID-19, masks will be required.

Donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.

Online condolences may be made to the Fields family by visiting www.tracybrammerfh.com.

Larry Lee

Larry Darnell Lee, 65, of Huntington, West Virginia, died Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.