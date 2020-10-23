Obituaries – 10/23/2020

Steven Davidson

April 24, 1964–Oct. 23, 2020

Steven Eric Davidson, 56, of Ashland, Kentucky, passed away on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at his residence.

Steven was born April 24, 1964, in Ironton, a son of the late Jane Ann Lutz Davidson.

He was a 1982 graduate of Rock Hill High School. He played high school basketball and coached little league sports.

Steve loved his Ohio State Buckeyes and enjoyed fishing with his boys.

Steven was a laborer with Dow Chemical in Franklin Furnace. Prior to joining Dow, he was a truck driver with SuperAmerica and previously was a co-owner of D&M Carwash in Coal Grove.

Those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife, Laura Grant Davidson, of Ashland, Kentucky; his sons, Eric Davidson, and wife, Shelby, of Patriot; Mark Davidson and wife, Abbigail, of South Point; his brothers, Mark Davidson, and wife, Carla of Belton, Missouri; Christopher Davidson, and wife, Jan, of Draper, Utah; a grandson, Briggs Davidson; his aunt, Martha Osborne, of Flatwoods, Kentucky. Steven is also survived by a niece, two nephews, and many friends.

Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Monday at the Calvary Cemetery in Ironton. Chaplain Jimm Smedley will officiate.

There will be no visitation.

Steen Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff and nurses of Community Hospice for all of the love and support provided during this difficult time.

To share a memory of Steven or to leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.steenfuneralhome.com.

Please continue to practice social distancing and wear a mask, if attending services.

Evelyn Gannon

Dec. 22, 1941– Oct. 22, 2020

Evelyn Hager Gannon, 78, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020.

The Lawrence County native was born on Dec. 22, 1941; a daughter of the late Ira Hager and Ora Hager Massie. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lesley Gannon, whom she married Dec. 26, 1958.

Evelyn attended Rock Hill Schools and was a devoted mother and grandmother.

She is a member of Gateway Freewill Baptist Church of Ironton. Evelyn faithfully and fiercely loved God, her church and family.

Over the years, she treasured spending time with her children and grandchildren by sharing stories of her past, her faith, and her love of cooking.

She was passionate about reading her Bible, listening to gospel music, sipping her favorite tea and watching the Hallmark channel.

Evelyn was admired and respected by all who knew her.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two precious grandchildren, Brandy and Jerry Gannon.

She is survived by her loving children, Greg (Kathy) Gannon, Tammie Gannon, Leslie Dee (Leslie) Campbell, Vicki (Bruce) Roach, all of Ironton, Dwayne (Jackie) Gannon, of Tecumseh, Michigan, Jessie (Lisa) Gannon, of Mt. Sterling, Kentucky, and Tony (Joanna) Gannon, of Ironton.

Evelyn was also blessed with fourteen grandchildren and thirty great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be noon Monday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Pastor Scott Jenkins officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery and visitation will be Monday 10 a.m. until time of the service at the funeral home.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Susan G. Komen Foundation to support the fight against breast cancer.

To offer the Gannon family condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

Thea Puher

Thea Kay Puher, 77, of Proctorville, died Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at King’s Daughters Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

She is survived by her husband, John Richard Puher Jr.

Private funeral service and burial will be held. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

Ronnie Ellis

Ronnie Joe Ellis, 57, of Crown City, died Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at Pleasant Valley Hospital, Point Pleasant, West Virginia.

He is survived by his wife, Angela Ellis.

A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Sunday at Swan Creek Cemetery, Crown City. No visitation will be held.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.