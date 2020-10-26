Obituaries – 10/26/2020

James Johnson

April 7, 1943–Oct. 24, 2020

James Walter Johnson, 77, of Ironton, passed away Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at his residence.

Mr. Johnson was born April 7, 1943, in Ironton, a son to Jack and the late Elsie (Clardy) Johnson. He is survived by his wife, Jeanie (Dalton) Johnson, whom he married on Jan. 19, 1963.

Mr. Johnson was a 1961 graduate of Ironton High School and was a lab technician for Marathon. He was a member of Sharon Baptist Church.

He enjoyed fishing, golfing, hunting, and making jokes. He loved his annual trips to Myrtle Beach.

In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by one brother, Rule Johnson.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by two children, son, Randy (Mary) Johnson, of Trenton; daughter, Amy (Bill) Nance, of South Point; nine grandchildren; and ten great grandchildren.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, private services will be held for immediate family on Tuesday, with burial in Woodland Cemetery.

To offer the Johnson family condolences, please visit www.phillpsfuneralhome.net.

The family requests, in lieu of flowers, please send donations to Sharon Baptist Church, Building Fund.

Paul “PL” Johnson

Aug. 8, 1956–Oct. 22, 2020

Paul “PL” Johnson, 64, of Pedro, passed away Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at King’s Daughter Medical Center.

He was born Aug. 8, 1956, to the late Paul L. Johnson Sr. and Inabelle (Boyer) Johnson.

He survived by his stepmother, Nancy Johnson, and his wife, Sandra (DePriest) Johnson.

PL was a graduate of Rock Hill High School and was a self-employed upholsterer and game call maker with PJ’s Game Calls.

He loved all the time and memories he made with his family and enjoyed hunting and fishing, especially the trips spent with his son.

PL was always willing to lend a helping hand to anybody in need.

He was an avid reader of the Bible and was a member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church, in Ashland, Kentucky, but believed all Christians were his brother and sister in Christ.

In addition to his wife and stepmother, those left to cherish his memory is two daughters, Alicia (Bryn) Hamlet, of Ironton, and Tara (Stephen) Fitz, of South Point; a son, Jeremy (Melissa) Johnson, of Waterloo; three grandchildren, Taiya Hamlet and Alex and Emma Johnson; two sisters, Connie (Dave) Roach, of Ironton, and Sandra “Sis” (Dwight) Pennington, of Longview, Texas; and several nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Pastor Brandon DePriest officiating. Interment will follow at Puckett Cemetery in Pedro. The family will welcome friends for a visitation from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

At PL’s request, there will a limited number of people in the funeral home during the visitation, masks are required and proper social distancing will be observed at all times.

In lieu of flowers please donate to the funeral expenses via FaceBook fundraiser or by contacting the family.

James Nance

James Franklin Nance, 75, of Crown City, died Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at home.

He is survived by his wife, Jerreal Dean Simpson Nance.

A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday at Crown City Cemetery, Crown City, with burial to follow. No visitation will be held.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.