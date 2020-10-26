Pointers suffer tough 2-0 loss to North Adams in D3 district

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

SEAMAN — The soccer season ended for the South Point Pointers on Saturday, but just like every game during the season, it didn’t come without a fight.

The Pointers — playing in their first-ever district semifinal game — lost a tough 2-0 decision to the North Adams Green Devils in the Division 3 tournament.

“Our effort, energy and heart were everything I could ask for. The boys put it all on the line and just came up a bit short,” said Pointers’ coach Zach Jenkins.

“Unfortunately, we did not execute our game plan very well in the first half and caught ourselves playing too defensive. We didn’t hold enough possession and left ourselves vulnerable.”

North Adams got a goal by Jayden Hesler at the 15-minute mark of the first half and it went to 2-0 with 27:00 on the clock when the Green Devils got an own goal by the Pointers.

“Each of their goals were pretty sloppy which is fitting given the field conditions,” said Jenkins. “We controlled possession in the second half but couldn’t get a clean look.”

The Pointers’ goalkeeper Jaylon Halfhill was solid in his final game with seven saves.

Jenkins praised his eight seniors Kyle Badgett, Tyler Lilly, Mathew Allen, Zane Walters, Isaiah Nease, Seth Saunders, Landon Simpson and Jaylon Halfhill for their leadership and role in the team’s success as the Pointers finished the season 10-6-1.

“They will be sorely missed,” said Jenkins. “We lose a great deal of our defense and some solid playmakers along with a boatload of experience.

“We will return a solid core next year with great expectations. Hopefully, we can make that return trip to the districts and a third consecutive 10-win season.”

South Point 0 0 = 0

North Adams 2 0 = 2

First Half

NA – Jayden Hesler (unassisted) 15:00

NA – South Point own goal 27:00

—————

Saves – SP: Jaylon Halfhill 7; NA: 4

Corner kicks – South Point 7, North Adams 2