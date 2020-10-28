Herd-FIU postpone Friday’s C-USA game
Jason Corriher
Marshall Athletics
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Florida International University has made the decision to postpone its home football game against Marshall University due to a lack of available scholarship student-athletes, the school said in Tuesday release.
No makeup date has been set.
The school said the shortage is due to quarantining of COVID-19 positive tests and contact tracing, as well as injuries.
The Thundering Herd (5-0) is currently ranked 19th by the Associated Press and 18th in the Amway/USA Today Coaches Poll.
Marshall will host UMass on Saturday, Nov. 7 at 2:30 in Joan C. Edwards Stadium.
The Minutemen, who are an FBS Independent playing a limited fall schedule this season, fell 41-0 at Georgia Southern on Saturday, Oct. 17.
North Texas at UTEP on Saturday was called off because a surge in COVID-19 cases in El Paso, Texas, has led to a stay-at-home order in the city.
