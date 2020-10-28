Ironton, Coal Grove Trick or Treat moved to Saturday

On Wednesday, the City of Ironton announced that Trick or Treat has been moved to Saturday from 5-6:30 p.m.

The Village of Coal Grove has also moved their Trick or Treat to Saturday from 6-7:30 p.m.

Athalia, Chesapeake, Proctorville and South Point are having Trick or Treat on Saturday from 6-7:30 p.m.

The Ironton Halloween parade and downtown Ironton merchants Safe Trick or Treat have been canceled.

Recommended Best Practices:

For Parents/Guardians:

If taking your children trick-or-treating, limit the number of houses you visit and ask your children to stay as far from treat-givers as possible. For small children, consider holding the bag for them.

Wipe off candy wrappers with sanitizing wipes when you arrive home. (NOTE: Never wipe unpackaged food with wipes.)

Allow children to eat only factory-wrapped treats. Avoid homemade treats made by strangers.

If your child is at greater risk of complications from COVID-19, contact your doctor before allowing participation in Halloween activities.

For Community Members:

For trick-or-treating, reach out to neighbors to discuss ways to ensure 6-foot social distancing, how candy can most safely be distributed, and the need for face coverings.

Refrain from having children select their own treats from a bowl/common container or set up a hand-sanitizing station.

Consider lining up individually wrapped goodie bags on porch steps, a table in the driveway, or the edge of the driveway or yard with a sign asking children to take only one. Or use other creative ways to distribute treats, such as using a candy “slide” made of PVC pipe, or hanging treats from a wall or fence.

If you are preparing goodie bags, wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds before and after preparing the bags.

You should not participate in in-person Halloween festivities and should not give out candy to trick-or-treaters if;