Obituaries – 10/28/2020

Donna Jenkins

Donna Gayle Jenkins, 56, of Proctorville, died on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at home.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.

Randy Bertram

Randy Dale “Conway” Bertram, 49, of Wheelersburg, formerly of Garrison, Kentucky, died Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, with his family by his side.

He is survived by his wife, Roberta “Birdie” Smith Bertram.

Funeral service will be 2:30 p.m. Friday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Pastors Wes Copper and John Reed officiating. Burial will follow in Dummitt Cemetery in Garrison, Kentucky and visitation will be 6–8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Flowers are appreciated, but donations may be made to Phillips Funeral Home to help assist the family.

To offer the Bertram family condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.