Trick or Treat
Thursday
• Ironton
Citywide Trick or Treat
6-7:30 p.m.
• Coal Grove
6-7:30 p.m.
Saturday
• Athalia
6-7:30 p.m.
• Chesapeake
6-7:30 p.m.
• South Point
6-7:30 p.m.
• Proctorville
Oct. 31: 6-7:30 p.m.
Canceled
• Ironton Halloween parade
• Downtown Ironton merchants safe Trick or Treat
Safe practices, including masks, and social distancing are strongly advised, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. All times are pending updates from the health department.
