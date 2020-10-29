30 new cases, 28th death from COVID-19 reported

Lawrence County COVID-19 deaths have now reached 28, the Lawrence County Health Department reported on Thursday. That breaks down to 16 females and 12 males, ages 52–98.

The department also reported 30 new cases, 14 females and 16 males, ages 13-75, with four of the cases being teenagers.

That brings the total number of cases to 1,085 since March 25. There have been 111 new cases in one week.

Of those who have tested positive for COVID-19, 201 people are still in isolation and 911 are out of isolation.

There have been 105 hospitalizations since April.

In neighboring Scioto County, their total confirmed COVID-19 broke a thousand on Thursday, with 1,019 cases reported. There are 316 active cases and 12 deaths.