Boyd County Public Library will launch enhanced new website Nov. 4

ASHLAND, Ky. — Library patrons who use Boyd County Public Library’s website will find a new, easier-to-navigate website next week as the library’s site launches a new look and enhanced functionality.

A project that’s been a long time in the making, the new site also paves the way for the library’s new app launch for patrons that access the online tools on mobile devices. The new website will launch on Nov. 4 with the new app to follow in the near future.

“The old website was pretty good in its day, but it had become old, tired and stagnate,” said Library Director Debbie Cosper. “There came a point that it was too hard to maintain and we needed a fresh start which has been even more apparent as we’ve pushed more digital content during the pandemic.”

BCPL has been working with LibraryMarket to design and develop the new site. Cosper said they like the company because its staff is former librarians and their emphasis is on designing with the library user in mind. The new site will offer intuitive navigation and user-friendly search functionality among other new features.