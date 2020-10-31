Museum scheduled to reopen Sunday

Downtown church walk canceled for 2020

The Lawrence County Museum will reopen on Sunday for the holiday season.

Kay Rader, a trustee with the museum, said the building is decorated for Christmas and will remain open from 1-4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays until it closes for the year on Dec. 13.

The museum’s annual Historic Church Walk, which takes participants on a tour of several downtown churches to kick off the holiday season, has been called off this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The cancellation follows that of the Historic Cemetery Walk, at Woodland Cemetery, last month, which was also canceled.

Radar said the museum will be open for general activities and visitors through the next several weekends.

Masks and social distancing are required.