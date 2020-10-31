St. Joseph Junior High and High School Honor Roll

1st 9-Weeks: School Year 2020-21

‘A’ Honor Roll

Seniors: Bryce Balestra, Emilee Blankenship, JC Damron, Jared Johnson, Josh Kline,

Jackson Rowe, Max Weber and Emma Whaley.

Juniors: Paul Delaney, Michael Mahlmeister, Elijah Rowe, Chloe Sheridan, Connor Waller, Bella Whaley and Hayden Wilcoxon.

Sophomores: Mark Hodges and Zachary Johnson.

Freshmen: Bryson Burcham, Ava Weber and Olivia Woods.

8th Grade: Elijah Ford, Emily Litton and Molly Walker.

7th Grade: Sawyer Blackburn, Piper Delaney, Alex Gnau, Aurelien Lewis, Adrian McFann, Blake Medigner, Addison Murray, Addison Neal, Gavin Simpson and Ian Whaley.

‘A/B’ Honor Roll

Seniors: Jimmy Mahlmeister, Jacob Salisbury, Bryce Sheridan and Will Whaley.

Juniors: Ben Anderson, Dru Canter, Drew Clark, Jade DeGiorgio, Bailey Dickess, Kerri Jenkins, Nick Pauley and Laiken Unger.

Sophomores: Kaden Cleary, Matthew Heighton, Elizabeth Kline, Aubrey Sutton, Nick Walker

Freshmen: Laney Dressel, Brady Medinger and Addy Philabaun.

8th Grade: Wesley Neal, Landon Rowe, Sam Walker, Mia Weber and Mackenzie Wilds.

7th Grade: Mylee Ferguson, Carter Johnson, Kemper Kerecman, Carson Lyons and Josie Pauley.