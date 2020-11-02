Reds’ Bauer finalist for NL Cy Young Award

NEW YORK (AP) — Cincinnati Reds pitcher Trevor Bauer has been named as one of three finalists for the National League’s Cy Young Award, which is presented annually by the Baseball Writers Association of America to the top pitcher in each league.

In his second season with the Reds, Bauer emerged as the team’s ace in leading Cincinnati to its first Postseason berth since 2013.

The right-hander led the NL with a 1.73 ERA, a 0.79 WHIP and a .159 opponents’ batting average, while finishing second with 100 strikeouts. Bauer became only the fifth pitcher in Reds’ franchise history to lead the NL in ERA and the first to accomplish the feat since Ed Heusser in 1944.

In October, Bauer was honored as the National League’s Outstanding Pitcher in the Players Choice Awards presented by Topps.

Bauer would become the first Reds pitcher to win the Cy Young Award since its inception in 1956. The club has had several near misses over the years, most recently with Johnny Cueto finishing second in 2014.

The awards will be announced on MLB Network on Wednesday, Nov. 11, at 6 p.m. EST.

Bauer is joined by the New York Mets Jacob DeGrom and the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Yu Darvish as the finalists in the NL Cy Young race.

The Dodgers’ Mookie Betts, Atlanta’s Freddie Freeman and San Diego’s Manny Machado are the top finishers for NL MVP in balloting by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America.

Cleveland Indians’ Shane Bieber joined Minnesota Twins right-hander Kenta Maeda and Toronto Blue Jays left-hander Hyun Jin Ryu as finalists for the AL Cy Young Award.

Bieber is the heavy favorite after the 25-year-old right-hander went 8-1 with a 1.63 ERA and 122 strikeouts in 77 1/3 innings, leading the majors in wins, ERA and strikeouts.

Chicago White Sox first baseman José Abreu, Cleveland Indians infielder José Ramírez and New York Yankees leadoff man D.J. LeMahieu are the top three finishers in voting for the AL MVP award.

The top finishers in voting for AL Manager of the Year are Tampa Bay’s Kevin Cash, Toronto’s Charlie Montoyo and Rick Renteria, who was let go by the White Sox after the team made the playoffs for the first time since 2008.

The finalists for AL Rookie of the Year are Houston Astros right-hander Cristian Javier and center fielders Kyle Lewis of the Seattle Mariners and Luis Robert of the White Sox.

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Alec Bohm, San Diego Padres second baseman Jake Cronenworth and Milwaukee Brewers reliever Devin Williams are the top finishers for the NL rookie award.