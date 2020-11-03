Obituaries – 11/03/2020

Harlow Willis

Harlow Gene Willis, 81, of Ironton, died Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at Community Hospice Care Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Holston Willis.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is assisting the family arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

Paula Vance

Paula Sue Vance, 74, of Proctorville, died Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at home.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Vance.

Funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. Thursday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Entombment will follow at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville, West Virginia. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

Mark Reilly

Mark Allen Reilly, 51, of Huntington, West Virginia, died Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Cabell Huntington Hospital, Huntington, West Virginia.

Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Thursday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Burial will follow in Getaway Cemetery, Chesapeake. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.