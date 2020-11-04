Obituaries – 11/05/2020

November 4, 2020

Carolyn Chapman

Carolyn L. Chapman, 77, of Proctorville, died on Nov. 2, 2020.

 

Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Saturday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Saturday.

 

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

 

