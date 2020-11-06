November 7, 2020

Friday’s OHSAA Football Playoff Scores

By Associated Press

Published 11:52 pm Friday, November 6, 2020

OHSAA Playoffs
Division II
Regional Final
Region 6
Avon 20, Avon Lake 17
Region 7
Massillon 43, Massillon Perry 13
Region 8
Cin. La Salle 35, Cin. Winton Woods 10
Division III
Regional Final
Region 9
Chardon 38, Canfield 6
Region 10
Tiffin Columbian 17, Parma Hts. Holy Name 14
Region 11
Cols. DeSales 38, Bishop Hartley 7
Region 12
Kettering Alter 35, Hamilton Ross 21
Division VII
Regional Final
Region 25
Warren JFK 21, Lucas 0
Region 26
Lima Cent. Cath. 62, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 20
Region 27
Newark Catholic 10, Shadyside 7
Region 28
New Bremen 24, Maria Stein Marion Local 17
Regular Season
Carrollton 34, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 14
Cin. Western Hills 35, Cin. Woodward 0
DeGraff Riverside 42, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 19
Defiance Tinora 29, Millbury Lake 25
Kent Roosevelt 37, Ravenna 7
Norwalk 51, Elyria Cath. 14
Valley Wetzel, W.Va. def. Beallsville, forfeit
Vermilion 49, New London 13

