Dragons come up short in D6 regional championship

BEVERLY — The Fort Frye Cadets fast start brought a quick end to the Fairland Dragons postseason journey.

Playing in their first-ever regional championship game, the Dragons fell behind 21-0 in the first quarter and lost 47-7 to Fort Frye in the Division 6 Region 23 title game on Saturday night.

Fairland (8-2) had the opening drive of the game end in part due to a penalty that pushed the ball back to the 9-yard line and forced a punt.

The Cadets wasted little time as they went 51 yards in three plays highlighted by Brian Adkins 42-yard run to the 2-yard line. Adkins scored on the next play and Zaiden Huck’s conversion kick quickly made it 7-0 at the 8:32 mark.

A heavy underdog coming into the game, Fairland gambled on its next possession and faked a punt only to be stopped for a 4-yard loss and Fort Frye took over at the Dragons’ 32.

Adkins ran 5 yards for a touchdown four plays later on a first-and-goal and it was 13-0.

Fairland was forced to punt on its next possession and the Cadets took over at their own 35.

Collin Welsh ran for 5 yards, Maeson Long went 1 yards and then wide receiver Owen Brown darted 48 yards for the touchdown with 2:51 left in the first quarter.

Ian Ellis ran for the conversion and the lead was 21-0.

Following a 26-yard Fairland punt, the Cadets got the ball at the Dragons’ 44.

Fort Frye then went on a methodical 8-play drive capped by Long’s 14-yard touchdown run. Long also ran for the conversion and it was 27-0.

Fairland’s offense came to life two plays after the kickoff as Max Ward hit Gavin Hunt on a 69-yard catch and run down the sidelines for a touchdown. Emma Marshall kicked the conversion and it was 27-7.

But Fort Frye’s response was rapid. The Cadets scored on the ensuing play as Ellis hit Adkins on a wheel route that covered 52 yards and it was 33-7 with 7:37 left in the half.

Following an interception, the Cadets got a 51-yard run by Long to the Fairland 11-yard line and three plays later he scored from 6 yards out. He also ran for the conversion and it was 41-7 with 4:20 to go in the half.

Fort Frye put the game away at the start of the third quarter.

The Cadets went 67 yards in six plays that started with a 33-yard pass to Brown and ended with a 7-yard run by Adkins and 6:12 on the clock.

Fairland drove to the Cadets 16-yard line on its first possession of the half only to fumble the ball away.

The Dragons had one final scoring drive to the 15-yard line on its next possession but the Cadets came up with an interception on the final play of the game.

Fairland finished with 289 total yards but just 63 rushing on 19 attempts.

Ward was 13-of-25 passing for 194 yards and a touchdown with two interceptions. Hunt finished his career with two outstanding catches among his five receptions for 120 yards and a TD.

Steeler Leep added 59 yards on five catches.

Fort Frye (10-0) racked up 442 total yards including 344 yards on 37 attempts. Long ran 11 times for 124 yards and Adkins 12 times for 111 yards.

Ellis was 3-of-4 passing for 98 yards and a TD.

The Dragons were making their fifth postseason football playoff appearance and were 0-4 in their previous trips. They were the third seed in the region and beat Rock Hill, Nelsonville-York and Coal Grove to reach the championship game.

Fairland 0 7 0 0 = 7

Fort Frye 21 20 6 0 = 47

First Quarter

FF – Brian Adkins 2 un (Zaiden Huck kick) 8:32

FF – Brian Adkins 5 run (kick failed) 4:56

FF – Owen Brown 48 run (Ian Ellis run) 2:51

Second Quarter

FF – Maeson Long 14 run (run failed) 8:09

Fa – Gavin Hunt 69 pass from Max Ward (Emma Marshall kick) 7:52

FF – Brian Adkins 52 pass from Ian Ellis (pass failed) 7:37

FF – Maeson Long 6 run (Maeson Long run) 4:20

Third Quarter

FF – Brian Adkins 7 run (run failed) 6:12

——

Fa FF

First downs 11 17

Rushes-yards 19-63 37-344

Passing yards 226 98

Total yards 289 442

Cmp-Att-Int 16-30-3 3-4-1

Fumbles-lost 1-1 1-1

Penalties-yards 1-1 1-1

Punts-average 3-33.0 0-00.0

——

Individual Leaders

RUSHING —Fairland: Max Ward 6-20, J.D. Brumfield 9-16, Gavin Hunt 2-19, Tevin Taylor 1-7, Zander Schmidt 1-1; Fort Frye: Brian Adkins 12-111, Maeson Long 11-124, Collin Welsh 5-35, Ian Ellis 1-3, Owen Brown 3-59, Jonathon Garvin 2-7, Ethan Duskey 1-5, Austin Powell-1-2, Stone Dixon 1-minus 2.

PASSING — Fairland: Max Ward 13-25-2 194 TD, Peyton Jackson 3-5-1 32; Fort Frye: Ian Ellis 3-4-1 98.

RECEIVING — Fairland: Gavin Hunt 5-120 TD, Zander Schmidt 2-7, Tevin Taylor 1-6, Steeler Leep 5-59, J.D. Brumfield 1-4, Brycen Hunt 2-30; Fort Frye: Brian Adkins 1-52 TD, Owen Brown 1-33, Jaymison Baker 1-13.