Lawrence County sees another large spike in COVID-19 cases

Lawrence County saw another big spike in positive COVID-19 on Saturday with 42 new cases.

That came one day after the county saw its highest spike in new cases on Friday with 45 cases.

There was also another COVID-19-related death reported on Saturday, bringing the total number of novel coronavirus deaths to 33. Those deaths included 19 females and 14 males, ages 52-98

The 42 new COVID-19 cases were 26 females and 16 males, ages 8-79 and included three children.

The total number of positive COVID-19 cases reported since March 25 was at 1,369 on Saturday, 349 active cases, the highest number of active cases so far. 1,020 people are out of isolation.

There have been 7,837 COVID-19 test done.