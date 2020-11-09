Obituaries – 11/09/2020

Kenneth Joseph

Jan. 27, 1963–Nov. 5, 2020

Kenneth R. Joseph, 57, of Ironton, passed away Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at a Cincinnati hospital.

He was born Jan. 27, 1963, in Mount Holly, New Jersey, a son of Kenneth R. Joseph Sr. and Ann (Nickerson) Joseph.

He was a graduate of Wheelersburg High School and Ohio University in Athens. He was in the telecommunications field, loved his cats and shooting archery.

Besides his parents, he is survived by a son, Ryan Michael Joseph, of Tucson, Arizona; a brother, Gary and Kathy Joseph, of Wheelersburg; and a special friend, Michael Crow, of Columbus.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Keith Joseph.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family with entombment at Memorial Burial Park under the direction of D.W. Swick Funeral Home, Wolfe Nelson Chapel in Sciotoville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sierra’s Haven.

Online condolences may be sent to DWSwickFuneralHome.com.

Thomas Crabtree

Thomas Lowell Crabtree, 34, of Columbus, died on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at home.

Funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.

Lora Grayson

Lora Earlene Oliver Grayson, 75, of Franklin Furnace, died on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at home.

She is survived by her partner, Richard Suarez.

Private family services will be held.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.

Charles Speaker Jr.

Charles Frederick Speaker Jr., died on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at Harbor Healthcare of Ironton. There will be no services held.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.

Charles McCormick

Charles L. McCormick, 79, of Fort Myers, Florida, formerly of Pedro, died Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at home.

He is survived by his wife, Jo Ann McCormick.

Funeral service will be Thursday at Brucker and Kishler Funeral Home, 985 North 21, Street, Newark, with the Rev. James Cremeans officiating.

Burial will follow in Newark Memorial Gardens.