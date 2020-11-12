Obituaries – 11/12/2020

Darrell Chatfield Sr.

Darrell Franklin Chatfield Sr., 77, of Ashland, Kentucky, passed away Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at Kings Daughters Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

He is survived by his wife, Darella (Horn) Chatfield.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. today at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 South 7th Street, Ironton, with Bishop Sven Berg officiating. Burial will follow at Woodland Cemetery in Ironton. Visitation will be 11 a.m.–1 p.m. today at Phillips Funeral Home.

Cody Wiles

Cody Mason Wiles, 26, of Huntington, West Virginia, died Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at Cabell Huntington Hospital, Huntington, West Virginia.

Karen Chaffin

Karen Sue Chaffin, 65, of Portsmouth, died Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, in The Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington, West Virginia.

No services will be held.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Phyllis Ackison

Phyllis Ann (Moore) Ackison, 81, of Ironton, died Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Brother John Blankenship officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery and visitation will be Saturday, 11 a.m. until time of the service at the funeral home.

Loretta Roberts

Loretta Faye Roberts, 62, of Ironton, died Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at her residence.

She is survived by her husband, Harold Roberts.

Graveside service will be noon Saturday at Coalton Community Cemetery in Kentucky. There will be no public visitation.

Amy Childers

Amy Susan Childers, 35, of Huntington, West Virginia, died Sunday Sept. 20, 2020.

A gathering of family and friends will be held 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at the VFW Post # 9738 in Guyandotte, West Virginia.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Michael Dennison

Michael Mickey Dennison, 83, of Chesapeake, died Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

He is survived by his wife, Edna Day Dennison.

Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Friday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Burial will follow in Freeman Cemetery, Scottown. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Walter Russell Johnston Jr.

Walter Russell Johnston Jr., 70, of Portsmouth, passed away Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at Southern Ohio Medical Center.

A gathering of family and friends will take place from 5–7 p.m. on Monday at D.W. Swick Funeral Home in Wheelersburg.

