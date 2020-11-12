Play stops at The Masters with 44 still on course

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Play has stopped for the day at the Masters, with Paul Casey in the lead and almost half the field unable to complete the first round because of a three-hour weather delay in the morning.

Casey shot a 7-under 65 and sat two strokes ahead of Webb Simpson, Xander Schauffele. Justin Thomas also was 5 under, but he only completed 10 holes. Defending champion Tiger Woods was among eight players at 68.

Play stopped after only about a half hour Thursday morning when lighting was spotted in the area. With the delay, 44 players will return Friday morning to complete the first 18 holes.

The Masters

The Masters Golf Scores

Thursday

At Augusta National Golf Club

Augusta, Ga.

Purse: $11.5 million

Yardage: 7,475; Par: 72

First Round Suspended for Darkness (44 DNF)

Paul Casey 33-32 = 65

Webb Simpson 33-34 = 67

Xander Schauffele 35-32 = 67

Lee Westwood 31-37 = 68

Louis Oosthuizen 35-33 = 68

Hideki Matsuyama 34-34 = 68

Patrick Reed 35-33 = 68

Tiger Woods 35-33 = 68

Jon Rahm 34-35 = 69

C.T. Pan 34-35 = 69

Jazz Janewattananond 35-34 = 69

Tony Finau 34-35 = 69

Matt Wallace 36-33 = 69

Marc Leishman 35-35 = 70

Matt Kuchar 35-35 = 70

Larry Mize 36-34 = 70

Bryson DeChambeau 34-36 = 70

Jason Day 36-34 = 70

Si Woo Kim 34-36 = 70

Jason Kokrak 36-35 = 71

Jimmy Walker 36-35 = 71

Charles Howell III 35-36 = 71

Bradt Snedeker 34-37 = 71

Kevin Kisner 34-37 = 71

Scottie Scheffler 36-35 = 71

Mike Weir 35-36 = 71

Henrik Stenson 34-37 = 71

Gary Woodland 37-35 = 72

Graeme McDowell 35-37 = 72

Ian Poulter 34-38 = 72

a-James Sugrue 36-36 = 72

Rafael Cabrera Bello 35-38 = 73

Kevin Na 37-36 = 73

Charl Schwartzel 36-37 = 73

a-Andy Ogletree 34-39 =73

Lanto Griffin 35-39 = 74

Corey Conners 38-36 = 74

Adam Hadwin 37-37 = 74

Shane Lowry 36-38 = 74

Jordan Spieth 36-38 = 74

Nate Lashley 40-35 = 75

Vijay Singh 36-39 = 75

a-Lukas Michel 38-38 = 76

Tyler Duncan 38-39 = 77

Lucas Glover 38-39 = 77

Sandy Lyle 38-40 = 78

Andrew Landry 40-38 = 78

a-Yuxin Lin 40-39 = 79

a-Abel Gallegos 41-38 = 79

Did Not Finish First Round

Erik van Rooyen

Sung Kang

Shugo Imahira

Nick Taylor

Justin Harding

Danny Willett

Rickie Fowler

a-John Augenstein

Byeong-Hun An

Chez Reavie

Sebastian Munoz

Phil Mickelson

Bernd Wiesberger

Abraham Ancer

Matthew Wolff

Bubba Watson

Tommy Fleetwood

Tyrrell Hatton

Adam Scott

Collin Morikawa

Cameron Smith

Francesco Molinari

Billy Horschel

Matthew Fitzpatrick

Brooks Koepka

Justin Thomas

J.T. Poston

Bernhard Langer

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Rory McIlroy

Dustin Johnson

Patrick Cantlay

Dylan Frittelli

Max Homa

Fred Couples

Justin Rose

Zach Johnson

Cameron Champ

Jose Maria Olazabal

Andrew Putnam

Victor Perez

Sungjae Im

Brendon Todd