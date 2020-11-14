Saturday’s OHSAA Football Playoff Scores

Ohio High School Athletic Association

State Football Semifinals

Saturday’s Scores

Division 4

Mentor Lake Cath. 17, Bloom-Carroll 10

Van Wert 28, Cin. Wyoming 20

Division 5

Ironton 22, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 19

Kirtland 39, Tontogany Otsego 13

Division 6

Coldwater 41, Columbus Grove 27

New Middletown Spring. 16, Beverly Ft. Frye 13

Regular Season

Cols. Walnut Ridge 14, Cols. Eastmoor 6

State Championship Pairings

At Fortress Obetz

Friday, Nov. 20

Division 7

Warren John F. Kennedy vs. New Bremen, 2 p.m.

Division 2

Akron Archbishop Hoban vs. Massillon, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 21

Division 5

Ironton (11-0) vs. Kirtland (10-0), 2 p.m.

Division 3

Chardon vs. Columbus St. Francis DeSales, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 22

Division 4

Mentor Lake Catholic vs Van Wert, Noon

Division 6

Coldwater vs. New Middletown Springfield, 5 p.m.