Herd-49ers game canceled due to Charlotte’s COVID-19 issues

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Marshall University’s athletic department says Saturday’s home football game between the No. 15 Thundering Herd and Charlotte has been canceled due to COVID-19 issues involving the 49ers.

The announcement Monday marks the third straight week and fifth time overall this season that Charlotte (2-3, 2-1 Conference USA) has had a game called off due to virus-related issues.

It marks the eighth contest called off for Marshall (7-0, 4-0) this season. Two of the postponements have been rescheduled for December while some slots were filled by new opponents.