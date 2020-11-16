Obituaries – 11/16/2020

Thomas Ward

Thomas Buddy Ward, 72, of Proctorville, died on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

He is survived by his wife, Vicki Ward.

Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Burial will follow the service at Rome Cemetery, Proctorville. The visitation will be held from 6–8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home with Masonic Rights at 7:30 p.m.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.

Kyle Saunders

Kyle Saunders, 81, of Chesapeake, died Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, in Cabell Huntington Hospital, Huntington, West Virginia.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara Saunders.

Private family services will be held at a later date. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.