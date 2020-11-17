All-District and All-Ohio Girls’ Volleyball Teams
Southeast Ohio Volleyball
Coaches All-District Teams
Division 2
Offensive Player of the Year
Cameron Zinn, Vinton County
Co-Defensive Player of the Year
Kerrigan Ward, Vinton County
Jenna Harrison, Gallia Academy
Coach of the Year
Ashley Ervin, Vinton County
District 13 All- Star Representative
Maddy Petro, Gallia Academy
1st team
Bailey Barnette, Gallia Academy
Kaydee Brown, Jackson
Kaycee Perkins, Jackson
Maddy Petro, Gallia
Sydney Smith, Vinton County
Lacy Ward, Vinton County
Kloe Zink, Jackson
Second Team
Hannah Durst, Meigs
Kesi Federspiel, Athens
Mallory Hawley, Meigs
Halle Hughes, Jackson
Zoey Kiefer, Vinton County
Mikenzi Pope, River Valley
Regan Wilcoxon, Gallia Academy
3rd team
Lakyn Ellenwood, Warren
Madison Hall, River Valley
Sydney Hughes, Jackson
Haylee, Morgan, Warren
Malerie Stanley, River Valley
Senior All-Star Game
Hannah Durst, Meigs
Halle Hughes, Jackson
Haylee Morgan, Warren
Kaycee Perkins, Jackson
Maddy Petro, Gallia Academy
Mikenzi Pope, River Valley
Malerie Stanley, River Valley
Kloe Zink, Jackson
Sydney Wright, Marietta
—————
Division 3
Offensive Player of the Year
Samantha LaFon, Ironton
Defensive Player of the Year
& Senior All Star Representative
Karysn Raines, Alexander
Coach of the Year
Natailie Newton, Nelsonville-York
Brandi Lanning, Eastern Reedsville
1st team
Madison Booth, Nelsonville- York
Brooke Casto, Alexander
Devin Forest, Ironton
Addi Dillow, Coal Grove
Mackenzie Hurd, Nelsonville-York
Jadyn Mace, Alexander
Kalei Ngumire, Fairland
Sydney Sanders, Eastern Reedsville
2nd team
Kameren Arden, Ironton
Olivia Barber, Eastern Reedsville
Gracie Damron, Coal Grove
Alexis Johnson, South Point
Kamryn Karr, Wellston
Chloe Lehman, Nelsonville-York
Brooklynn Roland, Fairland
Mollie Watts, Chesapeake
3rd Team
Jenna Chadwelll, Eastern Reedsville
Madison Deeter, Nelsonville-York
Abbe Kiritsy, Fairland
Kaleigh Murphy, Coal Grove
Brielle Newland, Eastern Reedsville
Erin Scurlock, Alexander
Lyndsey Robinson, Federal Hocking
Evan Williams, Ironton
Honorable Mention
Kailey Adkins, -Oak Hill
Danielle Akers, Rock Hill
Blake Anderson, Chesapeake
Hallee Chapman, Federal Hocking
Chloe Chambers, Oak Hill
Ryleigh Giffin, Nelsonville-York
Jaidyn Griffith, Coal Grove
Lexie Grissett, Alexander
Camille Hall, South Point
Baylee Howell, Oak Hill
Whitney Howard, Rock Hill
Sadie Henry, Wellston
Gracie Hunt, Rock Hill
Kayla Jackson, Chesapeake
Brooklin Lovejoy, Fairland
Sydney Markel, South Point
Shaylin Matney, Rock Hill
Megan Maxon, Eastern Reedsville
Kylie Montgomery, Coal Grove
Mikinzi Ollom, Federal Hocking
Lainey Parker, Rock Hill
Olivia Perkins, South Point
Zowie Rollins, Chesapeake
Jenna Roberts, South Point
Jada Rogers, Ironton
Madison Wilson, Fairland
Megan Wroblewski, Chesapeake
—————
Division 4
Offensive Player of the Year
Laikyn Imler-Trimble
Defensive Player of the Year
Riley Campbell, Trimble, Senior
District All Star Representative
Riley Schweikart, Waterford
Co-Coach of the Year
Shelly Lackey, Trimble
Kim Hupp, Southern Racine
Most Memorable and Honorable Player Award
Jordan Hardwick
1st Team
Alaina Boyden, Miller
Josie Crabtree, Miller
EllieJohnson, Symmes Valley
Jacie Orsborne, Trimble
Riley Schweikert,Waterford
Adelynn Stevens, Trimble
Cara Taylor, Waterford
Second Team
Kayla Evans, -Southern
Taylor Hinkle, Miller
Alayna Jones, Waterford
Alison Klaiber, Symmes Valley
Briana Orsborne, Trimble
Lily Roberts, Waterford
Halee Williams, Belpre
Honorable Mention
Kassidy Chaney, Southern
Bella Cochran, South Gallia
Emma Hodgson, Belpre
Natalie Johnson, South Gallia
Alyssa Kiefer, Miller
Sam McGee, Belpre
Jessi Rutt, South Gallia
Carrissa Sprigg, Belpre
Kylee Thompson, Symmes Valley
Lauren Wells, Symmes Valley
Senior All Star
Alaina Boyden, Miller
Josie Crabtree, Miller
Kylie Gheen, Southern
Kaylea Harmon, Waterford
Taylor Hinkle, Miller
Emma Hodgson, Belpre
Alyssa Hutchinson, Belpre
EllieJohnson, Symmes Valley
Alayna Jones, Waterford
Alison Klaiber, Symmes Valley
Riley Schweikert, Waterford
Ohio High School Volleyball Coaches Association
2020 All-Ohio Division 3
First Team
Journey Blevins MH 12 North Union
Kenedi Goon OH 12 Crestview
Isabella Granger OH 11 Liberty-Benton
Sara Ice MH 12 Waynedale
Arora Levengood OH 12 Tuscarawas Valley
MaKenna Schafer OH 12 Huron
Grace Smotek OH 12 Independence
Maddie White OH 12 Ottawa-Glandorf
Second Team
Kylee Barney MH 12 Wheelersburg
Kyleigh Bonnette S 12 Cardington-Lincoln
Katelyn Grimes OH 12 Cin. Hills Christian
Erin Kaufman MH 11 Ottawa-Glandorf
Jenna Martin MH 11 Adena
Taylor West MB Tuscarawas Valley
Georgi Moody S 12 Huron
Karis Willow OH 10 Liberty-Benton
Third Team
Abby Avila S 11 Independence
Audrey Brininger OH 10 Cardington-Lincoln
Mollee Chapman S/H 12 Berkshire
Paige Fisher MH 12 Williamsburg
Brooklyn Frey MH Garaway
Kiley Kalina L 12 Smithville
Torre Kildow OH 12 Union Local
Marissa Mullins MB Westfall
Sydney Simonson OH 12 Black River
Honorable Mention
Grace Auer OH/S 9 Crestview
Alli Bennett S/H 12 Zane Trace
Brooke Fatzinger MH 11 Smithville
Madison Grimm S 11 Northeastern
Casey Kildow OH/S 12 Union Local
Sydney Koker MH 12 Northridge
Samantha LaFon OH 12 Ironton
Lucy Montgomery S/H 11 Crestview
Anna Ramlow S 11 Eastwood
Lilli Schuster OH Edison
Kylie Stackhouse MH Bluffton
Mckenna Stephens MH 12 Willard
Gracie Taliaferro MH 10 Independence
Amanda Troyer L Hiland
Olivia Vitaz S/H 11 Edison
Rylie Wichmann OH Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy
Coach of the Year
Amber Gerdeman, Ottawa-Glandorf
Coaches Achievement Award
Don Wood, Huron
Laura Smith, Adena
Allen Perry, Wheelersburg
All-SOC Soccer Teams
Southern Ohio Conference 2020 All-SOC Soccer Girls’ First Team Emma Whaley, St. Joseph Laiken Unger, St. Joseph Ellie Curtis, Northwest... read more