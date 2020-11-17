All-District and All-Ohio Girls’ Volleyball Teams

Southeast Ohio Volleyball

Coaches All-District Teams

Division 2

Offensive Player of the Year

Cameron Zinn, Vinton County

Co-Defensive Player of the Year

Kerrigan Ward, Vinton County

Jenna Harrison, Gallia Academy

Coach of the Year

Ashley Ervin, Vinton County

District 13 All- Star Representative

Maddy Petro, Gallia Academy

1st team

Bailey Barnette, Gallia Academy

Kaydee Brown, Jackson

Kaycee Perkins, Jackson

Maddy Petro, Gallia

Sydney Smith, Vinton County

Lacy Ward, Vinton County

Kloe Zink, Jackson

Second Team

Hannah Durst, Meigs

Kesi Federspiel, Athens

Mallory Hawley, Meigs

Halle Hughes, Jackson

Zoey Kiefer, Vinton County

Mikenzi Pope, River Valley

Regan Wilcoxon, Gallia Academy

3rd team

Lakyn Ellenwood, Warren

Madison Hall, River Valley

Sydney Hughes, Jackson

Haylee, Morgan, Warren

Malerie Stanley, River Valley

Senior All-Star Game

Hannah Durst, Meigs

Halle Hughes, Jackson

Haylee Morgan, Warren

Kaycee Perkins, Jackson

Maddy Petro, Gallia Academy

Mikenzi Pope, River Valley

Malerie Stanley, River Valley

Kloe Zink, Jackson

Sydney Wright, Marietta

—————

Division 3

Offensive Player of the Year

Samantha LaFon, Ironton

Defensive Player of the Year

& Senior All Star Representative

Karysn Raines, Alexander

Coach of the Year

Natailie Newton, Nelsonville-York

Brandi Lanning, Eastern Reedsville

1st team

Madison Booth, Nelsonville- York

Brooke Casto, Alexander

Devin Forest, Ironton

Addi Dillow, Coal Grove

Mackenzie Hurd, Nelsonville-York

Jadyn Mace, Alexander

Kalei Ngumire, Fairland

Sydney Sanders, Eastern Reedsville

2nd team

Kameren Arden, Ironton

Olivia Barber, Eastern Reedsville

Gracie Damron, Coal Grove

Alexis Johnson, South Point

Kamryn Karr, Wellston

Chloe Lehman, Nelsonville-York

Brooklynn Roland, Fairland

Mollie Watts, Chesapeake

3rd Team

Jenna Chadwelll, Eastern Reedsville

Madison Deeter, Nelsonville-York

Abbe Kiritsy, Fairland

Kaleigh Murphy, Coal Grove

Brielle Newland, Eastern Reedsville

Erin Scurlock, Alexander

Lyndsey Robinson, Federal Hocking

Evan Williams, Ironton

Honorable Mention

Kailey Adkins, -Oak Hill

Danielle Akers, Rock Hill

Blake Anderson, Chesapeake

Hallee Chapman, Federal Hocking

Chloe Chambers, Oak Hill

Ryleigh Giffin, Nelsonville-York

Jaidyn Griffith, Coal Grove

Lexie Grissett, Alexander

Camille Hall, South Point

Baylee Howell, Oak Hill

Whitney Howard, Rock Hill

Sadie Henry, Wellston

Gracie Hunt, Rock Hill

Kayla Jackson, Chesapeake

Brooklin Lovejoy, Fairland

Sydney Markel, South Point

Shaylin Matney, Rock Hill

Megan Maxon, Eastern Reedsville

Kylie Montgomery, Coal Grove

Mikinzi Ollom, Federal Hocking

Lainey Parker, Rock Hill

Olivia Perkins, South Point

Zowie Rollins, Chesapeake

Jenna Roberts, South Point

Jada Rogers, Ironton

Madison Wilson, Fairland

Megan Wroblewski, Chesapeake

—————

Division 4

Offensive Player of the Year

Laikyn Imler-Trimble

Defensive Player of the Year

Riley Campbell, Trimble, Senior

District All Star Representative

​Riley Schweikart, Waterford

Co-Coach of the Year

Shelly Lackey, Trimble

Kim Hupp, Southern Racine

Most Memorable and Honorable Player Award

Jordan Hardwick

1st Team

Alaina Boyden, Miller

Josie Crabtree, Miller

EllieJohnson, Symmes Valley

Jacie Orsborne, Trimble

Riley Schweikert,Waterford

Adelynn Stevens, Trimble

Cara Taylor, Waterford

Second Team

Kayla Evans, -Southern

Taylor Hinkle, Miller

Alayna Jones, Waterford

Alison Klaiber, Symmes Valley

Briana Orsborne, Trimble

Lily Roberts, Waterford

Halee Williams, Belpre

Honorable Mention

Kassidy Chaney, Southern

Bella Cochran, South Gallia

Emma Hodgson, Belpre

Natalie Johnson, South Gallia

Alyssa Kiefer, Miller

Sam McGee, Belpre

Jessi Rutt, South Gallia

Carrissa Sprigg, Belpre

Kylee Thompson, Symmes Valley

Lauren Wells, Symmes Valley

Senior All Star

Alaina Boyden, Miller

Josie Crabtree, Miller

Kylie Gheen, Southern

Kaylea Harmon, Waterford

Taylor Hinkle, Miller

Emma Hodgson, Belpre

Alyssa Hutchinson, Belpre

EllieJohnson, Symmes Valley

Alayna Jones, Waterford

Alison Klaiber, Symmes Valley

Riley Schweikert, Waterford

Ohio High School Volleyball Coaches Association

2020 All-Ohio Division 3

First Team

Journey Blevins MH 12 North Union

Kenedi Goon OH 12 Crestview

Isabella Granger OH 11 Liberty-Benton

Sara Ice MH 12 Waynedale

Arora Levengood OH 12 Tuscarawas Valley

MaKenna Schafer OH 12 Huron

Grace Smotek OH 12 Independence

Maddie White OH 12 Ottawa-Glandorf

Second Team

Kylee Barney MH 12 Wheelersburg

Kyleigh Bonnette S 12 Cardington-Lincoln

Katelyn Grimes OH 12 Cin. Hills Christian

Erin Kaufman MH 11 Ottawa-Glandorf

Jenna Martin MH 11 Adena

Taylor West MB Tuscarawas Valley

Georgi Moody S 12 Huron

Karis Willow OH 10 Liberty-Benton

Third Team

Abby Avila S 11 Independence

Audrey Brininger OH 10 Cardington-Lincoln

Mollee Chapman S/H 12 Berkshire

Paige Fisher MH 12 Williamsburg

Brooklyn Frey MH Garaway

Kiley Kalina L 12 Smithville

Torre Kildow OH 12 Union Local

Marissa Mullins MB Westfall

Sydney Simonson OH 12 Black River

Honorable Mention

Grace Auer OH/S 9 Crestview

Alli Bennett S/H 12 Zane Trace

Brooke Fatzinger MH 11 Smithville

Madison Grimm S 11 Northeastern

Casey Kildow OH/S 12 Union Local

Sydney Koker MH 12 Northridge

Samantha LaFon OH 12 Ironton

Lucy Montgomery S/H 11 Crestview

Anna Ramlow S 11 Eastwood

Lilli Schuster OH Edison

Kylie Stackhouse MH Bluffton

Mckenna Stephens MH 12 Willard

Gracie Taliaferro MH 10 Independence

Amanda Troyer L Hiland

Olivia Vitaz S/H 11 Edison

Rylie Wichmann OH Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy

Coach of the Year

Amber Gerdeman, Ottawa-Glandorf

Coaches Achievement Award

Don Wood, Huron

Laura Smith, Adena

Allen Perry, Wheelersburg