All-SOC Soccer Teams
Southern Ohio Conference
2020 All-SOC Soccer
Girls’ First Team
Emma Whaley, St. Joseph
Laiken Unger, St. Joseph
Ellie Curtis, Northwest
Olivia Chambers, Northwest
Preslee Jenkins, Portsmouth West
Haven Hileman, Portsmouth West
Lucie Ashkettle, Lucasville Valley
Haley Knore, Minford
Mychal Cron, Minford
Autumn Picklesimer, Minford
Loren Moran, Waverly
Zoiee Smith, Waverly
Michaela Rhoads, Waverly
Amelia Willis, Waverly
Alexis Murphy, Waverly
Kylie Smith, Waverly
Lydia Brown, Waverly
Laney Eller, Wheelersburg
Ellie Kalner, Wheelersburg
Jocelyn Tilley Wheelersburg
Annie Coriell, Wheelersburg
Brynley Preston, Wheelersburg
Second Team
Chole Sheridan, St. Joseph
Isabelle Whaley, St. Joseph
Jacklynn Burchett, Northwest
Allison Cooper, Portsmouth West
Nevaeh Porter, Minford
Bailey Howard, Minford
Lauren Murphy, Waverly
Emma Davis, Waverly
Delani Teeters, Waverly
Olivia Percell, Wheelersburg
Taygan Staggs, Wheelersburg
Kylan Darnell, Wheelersburg
SOC Champions: Waverly
Co-Offensive
Players of The Year
Loren Moran, Waverly
Zoiee Smith, Waverly
Defensive Player of the Year
Michaela Rhoads, Waverly
Coach of the Year
Chris Murphy, Waverly
—————
2020 All-SOC Soccer
Boys’ Division I
First Team
Bryce Balestra, St. Joseph
J.C. Damron, St. Joseph
Jared Johnson, St. Joseph
Jimmy Mahlmeister, St. Joseph
Jackson Rowe, St. Joseph
Max Weber, St. Joseph
Michael Mahlmeister, St. Joseph
Matthew Sheridan, St. Joseph
Austin Sommers, Lucasville Valley
A.J. Johnson, Lucasville Valley
Bryce Smart, Lucasville Valley
J.R. Holbrook, Lucasville Valley
Hunter Edwards, Lucasville Valley
Tanner Voiers, New Boston
Kyle Sexton, New Boston
Dalton Jackson, New Boston
Austin Gosselin, New Boston
Shaden Malone, Portsmouth Clay
Clay Cottle, Portsmouth Clay
Jaymes Jones, Portsmouth Clay
Second Team
Will Whaley, St. Joseph
Achary Johnson, St. Joseph
Bryson Burcham, St. Joseph
Jared Gahm Lucasville Valley
Wesley Holbrook, Lucasville Valley
Colt Buckle, Lucasville Valley
Brady Voiers, New Boston
Preston Jackson, New Boston
Jaden Jessee, Portsmouth Clay
Nate Penn, Portsmouth Clay
SOC-1 Champions: Ironton St. Joseph
Offensive Player of the Year
Bryce Balestra, St. Joseph
Defensive Player of the Year
Jimmy Mahlmeister, St. Joseph
Coach of the Year
Mike Balestra, St. Joseph
