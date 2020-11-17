All-SOC Soccer Teams

Southern Ohio Conference

2020 All-SOC Soccer

Girls’ First Team

Emma Whaley, St. Joseph

Laiken Unger, St. Joseph

Ellie Curtis, Northwest

Olivia Chambers, Northwest

Preslee Jenkins, Portsmouth West

Haven Hileman, Portsmouth West

Lucie Ashkettle, Lucasville Valley

Haley Knore, Minford

Mychal Cron, Minford

Autumn Picklesimer, Minford

Loren Moran, Waverly

Zoiee Smith, Waverly

Michaela Rhoads, Waverly

Amelia Willis, Waverly

Alexis Murphy, Waverly

Kylie Smith, Waverly

Lydia Brown, Waverly

Laney Eller, Wheelersburg

Ellie Kalner, Wheelersburg

Jocelyn Tilley Wheelersburg

Annie Coriell, Wheelersburg

Brynley Preston, Wheelersburg

Second Team

Chole Sheridan, St. Joseph

Isabelle Whaley, St. Joseph

Jacklynn Burchett, Northwest

Allison Cooper, Portsmouth West

Nevaeh Porter, Minford

Bailey Howard, Minford

Lauren Murphy, Waverly

Emma Davis, Waverly

Delani Teeters, Waverly

Olivia Percell, Wheelersburg

Taygan Staggs, Wheelersburg

Kylan Darnell, Wheelersburg

SOC Champions: Waverly

Co-Offensive

Players of The Year

Loren Moran, Waverly

Zoiee Smith, Waverly

Defensive Player of the Year

Michaela Rhoads, Waverly

Coach of the Year

Chris Murphy, Waverly

2020 All-SOC Soccer

Boys’ Division I

First Team

Bryce Balestra, St. Joseph

J.C. Damron, St. Joseph

Jared Johnson, St. Joseph

Jimmy Mahlmeister, St. Joseph

Jackson Rowe, St. Joseph

Max Weber, St. Joseph

Michael Mahlmeister, St. Joseph

Matthew Sheridan, St. Joseph

Austin Sommers, Lucasville Valley

A.J. Johnson, Lucasville Valley

Bryce Smart, Lucasville Valley

J.R. Holbrook, Lucasville Valley

Hunter Edwards, Lucasville Valley

Tanner Voiers, New Boston

Kyle Sexton, New Boston

Dalton Jackson, New Boston

Austin Gosselin, New Boston

Shaden Malone, Portsmouth Clay

Clay Cottle, Portsmouth Clay

Jaymes Jones, Portsmouth Clay

Second Team

Will Whaley, St. Joseph

Achary Johnson, St. Joseph

Bryson Burcham, St. Joseph

Jared Gahm Lucasville Valley

Wesley Holbrook, Lucasville Valley

Colt Buckle, Lucasville Valley

Brady Voiers, New Boston

Preston Jackson, New Boston

Jaden Jessee, Portsmouth Clay

Nate Penn, Portsmouth Clay

SOC-1 Champions: Ironton St. Joseph

Offensive Player of the Year

Bryce Balestra, St. Joseph

Defensive Player of the Year

Jimmy Mahlmeister, St. Joseph

Coach of the Year

Mike Balestra, St. Joseph