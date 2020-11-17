Donations need to fund Ironton team, band to state finals game

The Ohio High School Athletic Association football playoffs have not only restricted the number of fans attending, but the OHSAA receives all money for tickets sales. Schools must provide funding for all expenses.

Anyone who would like to donate to the football team should contact Kevin Hacker at 740-550-1228, Rick McKnight at 740-525-8011 or Jay Zornes at 740-533-7000.

Those looking to donate to the band should contact Kelly Stricker Spurlock via Facebook.