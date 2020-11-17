Obituaries – 11/17/2020

Fran Reynolds

Fran Reynolds, 93, of Chesapeake, died on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at her residence.

Graveside funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at Chesapeake Memorial Gardens, Chesapeake, with Rev. Alan Shaffer officiating. There will be no visitation.

Hall Funeral Home & Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family.

Online condolences may be conveyed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com