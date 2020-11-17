November 17, 2020

Obituaries – 11/17/2020

Published 11:45 am Tuesday, November 17, 2020

Fran Reynolds

Fran Reynolds, 93, of Chesapeake, died on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at her residence.

 

Graveside funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at Chesapeake Memorial Gardens, Chesapeake, with Rev. Alan Shaffer officiating. There will be no visitation.

 

Hall Funeral Home & Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family.

 

Online condolences may be conveyed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com

 

