Jeri Fields: Replace a Social Security card online

If you need to replace your lost or misplaced Social Security card, our online application makes getting a replacement card easier than ever. Requesting a card replacement online is available if you live in the District of Columbia or one of the 45 states that can verify state ID information for us. If you’re only requesting a replacement card and you’re making no changes, you may be able to use our free online service.

All you need to do is create a personal my Social Security account at www.ssa.gov/myaccount and meet certain requirements. Opening a personal my Social Security account is easy, convenient and secure. We protect your information by using strict identity verification and security features. Once you have a personal account, simply follow the instructions to request a replacement Social Security card.

You can apply for a replacement card online, if you meet all of the following requirements:

• Are a U. S. citizen age 18 or older with a U.S. mailing address (this includes APO, FPO, and DPO addresses).

• Are not requesting any changes to your card (including a name change).

• Have a valid driver’s license or state-issued identification card.

In many cases, you may not need a replacement card; often, simply knowing your Social Security number is enough.

But if you do need a replacement card, please visit our website at www.ssa.gov/ssnumber to find out if you can take advantage of this convenient online service.

Jeri Fields is the manager of the district Social Security office in Ironton.