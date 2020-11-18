Participants ready to ‘hoof it’ in new 5K Reindeer Run

Tim Gearhart

For The Ironton Tribune

RUSSELL, Ky. — The Kiwanis Club of East Greenup County, Ky. is launching a new road race called The Reindeer Run.

It will be a virtual race that can be run anywhere in the world. The race dates are Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 12 and 13.

The Reindeer Run will be a 5K run or walk, and to accommodate runners who like a challenge, a half-marathon run.

The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in a number of the usual live races to be canceled this year, including the Kiwanis Club’s annual Run By The River.

“We switched that race to virtual and it turned out quite successful,” said Race Director Tim Gearhart. “That race attracted runners from throughout the Tri-State Area of Kentucky, Ohio and West Virginia and from Florida, Oregon, Texas, Georgia and one lady from Japan.”

“We hope to attract an even larger number of runners this time for the 5K and the half-marathon,” he said.

The races will be conducted entirely online through the Tri-State Racer website (www.tristateracer.com).

Runners can visit the site, find the races in the December calendar, register and pay the entry fee, then return to the site to report their times. Runs can be done anytime, anywhere and be reported between Dec. 11 and Dec. 17.

Information and updates will be available on the club’s website www.runbytheriver.com and on our Facebook pages www.facebook.com/iwanisClubOfEastGreenupCountyKy or www.facebook.com/RunByTheRiver

Registration fees are $25 for the 5K run/walk and $35 for the half-marathon. The 5K participants will receive a long-sleeve shirt with the race logo, and for $6 extra a finisher medal.

Half-marathon participants will receive the race shirt and a special finisher medal. Shirts and medals will be mailed about a week after the race dates.