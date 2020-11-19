Marshall’s Wells wins weekly award

Jason Corriher

Marshall Athletics

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall redshirt freshman quarterback Grant Wells has added to his list of recent honors as he was selected as the Manning Award Quarterback of the Week on Thursday.

The award came one day after being added to the watch list for the Maxwell Award, an accommodation given to the nation’s most outstanding college football player.

Earlier in the week, he was also named to the Davey O’Brien Award Midseason Watch List (nation’s top quarterback) and garnered his third Conference USA Offensive Player of the Week honor after throwing for 336 yards and five touchdowns in a 42-14 win over Middle Tennessee on Saturday.

The redshirt freshman’s 7-0 record ties him for the second-longest FBS win streak to start a career as the starting QB in school history (Chase Litton, 2015).

He has completed a league-best 65.6 percent of his passes (126-of-192) for 1,674 yards with a league-best 16 touchdown passes.

The 16 TD passes are second in the FBS among freshmen quarterbacks, trailing only Oklahoma’s Spencer Rattler (18).

The Thundering Herd’s next scheduled game is Saturday, Dec. 5, at home against Rice. The start time for that contest has yet to be determined.