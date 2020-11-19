November 19, 2020

Obituaries – 11/18/2020

Obituaries

Published 12:25 pm Thursday, November 19, 2020

Beverly Parsons

Beverly Jane Parsons, 62, of South Point, passed away Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at Community Hospice Care Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

 

She is survived by her husband, Barry Steven Parsons.

 

Per her request, no services will be held.

 

Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, is assisting the family with arrangements.

 

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com.

