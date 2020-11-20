Beverly Parsons
Beverly Jane Parsons, 62, of South Point, passed away Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at Community Hospice Care Center, Ashland, Kentucky.
She is survived by her husband, Barry Steven Parsons.
Per her request, no services will be held.
Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com.
