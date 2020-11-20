Melvin Snyder

Melvin George Snyder slipped peacefully from this life on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020.

He was born to Callie Wilson Snyder and Howard Snyder, of Ironton.

He attended Ironton Schools through1959 and then joined the U.S. Air Force and served his country for eight years.

In 1965, he married Julia Morrison. They had two daughters, Tracey Louise (Gary) Miller and Paige Elizabeth (Jerry) Dobson; four grandchildren, Ethan, Julia Louise, Sarah, Amanda; and four great-grandchildren.

Brother, Fred Schaefer (Crystal).

He graduated from Franklin University in Columbus in 1975 with a BS in Business Administration. Mel retired from AT&T with 32 years of service and then was with TD Ameritrade for eight years.

He volunteered at The WW1 Museum in Kansas City, Missouri and was a member of the Arafat Shrine.

Service will be held in the spring graveside at Woodland Cemetery, with Pastor Karl Marshall officiating.

