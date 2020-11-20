South Point students win Heisman High School Scholarship competition

SOUTH POINT — Two from South Point High School have been named as school winners in the Heisman High School Scholarship competition.

Jill Aylsworth and Austin Webb were among those named by The Heisman Trophy Trust and Acceptance Insurance in the 2020 school winners.

Aylsworth is a member of student council, Rho Kappa Society, Mu Alpha Theta, National Honor Society and the volleyball and softball teams at the high school, and participates in College Credit Plus in conjunction with Ohio University Southern.

Webb has participated in football, basketball and track at the school and is ranked first in his graduating class and is a member of National Honor Society and Mu Alpha Theta. He assists in athletic camps in the community sponsored by South Point’s athletic department.

From an applicant pool of thousands of high school scholar-athletes graduating with the class of 2021, more than 3,600 have been named School Winners in the Heisman High School Scholarship competition awarded by The Heisman Trophy Trust and Acceptance Insurance.

In their first year as presenting sponsor, Acceptance Insurance pledged an additional $25,000 scholarship donation to the program. School Winners will continue on for the chance to become State Winners, National Finalists or National Winners. State Winners receive a $750 college scholarship, National Finalists receive a $1,250 college scholarship and the male and female National Winners will each receive a $5,250 college scholarship.

The Heisman Memorial Trophy is annually awarded to the most outstanding college football player in the nation. The Heisman High School Scholarship presented by Acceptance Insurance extends the Heisman prestige to our nation’s most esteemed high school seniors by recognizing and rewarding outstanding scholar-athletes who understand that the most important victories not only happen on the field, but in their schools and communities.

For more information, visit https://www.heismanscholarship.com.