Vera Waggoner

Oct. 13, 1923–Nov. 18, 2020

Vera Jean Waggoner, 97, of Huntington, West Virginia, died Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington, West Virginia.

She was born Oct. 13, 1923, in South Point, a daughter of the late Ben Clifford Harold Davis and Sarah Abel Davis.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her former husband, James Edward Waggoner, Sr.; two sisters, Martha Karlet and Anna Josephine Scherer; and two brothers, Ben Davis and Henry Davis.

Vera was a 1941 graduate of South Point Delta High School and a member of Trinity Episcopal Church.

She attended Ashland School of Commerce where she received an associate degree. She worked for 1 ½ years in Dayton, for a company that assisted the military during WW II; was the clerk/treasurer for the South Point school system, a former member of the South Point Board of Education (1978-1982) and a school auditor for State of Ohio.

She was more recently the secretary for the Nurses Administration at Cabell Huntington Hospital.

Vera was active in the South Point community having served as the player agent for the South Point Little Program in 1957, its year of inception, and was a former Worthy Matron (1962) for the South Point Chapter of Eastern Star.

Survivors include two sons, Ricky Davis Waggoner (Petti) of Newnan, Georgia, and James Edward Waggoner, Jr (Gloria) of Spokane, Washington; four grandchildren, Jimmie, Brett, Peter and Jared Waggoner; and five great grandchildren, Lucy Jayne, Garrick W., Samuel W., Sadie and Cora Waggoner.

A brief funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point. The family would especially like to invite friends and family to a graveside service at 2:45 p.m. Sunday at Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point.

Friends may call at the funeral home from noon–2 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

Masks and social distancing will be required during visitation, funeral service and graveside service.

Condolences to the family can be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com.