David Sexton

David Allen Sexton, 43, of Huntington, West Virginia, died Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020.

He is survived by his wife, Oneida Smith.

No services will be held.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.