David Sexton
David Sexton
David Allen Sexton, 43, of Huntington, West Virginia, died Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020.
He is survived by his wife, Oneida Smith.
No services will be held.
Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
You Might Like
Everett Bradley
Everett Bradley Everett Lowell Bradley, 75, of Waterloo, died on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at Community Hospice Care, Ashland, Kentucky.... read more