Everett Bradley

Everett Bradley

Everett Lowell Bradley, 75, of Waterloo, died on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at Community Hospice Care, Ashland, Kentucky.

He is survived by his wife, Terry Bradley.

Graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday at Bradley Family Cemetery, Waterloo. Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.

