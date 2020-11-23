Harry Shope

On April 22, 1946, God blessed the home of Ogle and Gwendolyn (Stapleton) Shope with a son, Harry “Mack” Shope.

He grew up in the Pedro area and attended Rock Hill Schools.

On Dec. 8, 1967, he married the love of his life, Margaret (Neff) Shope. They were blessed with four children, Lisa (John) Settle, of Ashland, Kentucky, Sharon (Rick) Bryant, of Pedro, daughter, Tina (Mike) Hazelbaker, of Wheelersburg, and David Shope, of Pedro; five grandchildren, Katrina (Tyler) Maynard, Ashley and Eli Shope, Lexi and Noah Bryant; and three great grandchildren, Easton, Elliott and Elise Maynard. He also loved their little dog, Tiny.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by infant son, Jason Lee Shope; brothers, Thomas, Ogle Lee and an infant brother, Shope; and sisters, Judy Wilson, Janet Morrow, Bonnie Jenkins and Betty Jenkins

In addition to his wife, children and grandchildren, he is survived by his sister, Barbara Robinson, of Ironton, and brother, William (Minnie) Shope, of Pedro; and several nieces, nephews and a host of many friends who loved and will miss him very much.

Mack was involved with M&M Food Ministry and founder of the Shope Family Gospel Singers.

He loved playing the piano, guitar, accordion and had a heart for music.

He has been a pastor and an evangelist.

He was an Ironton Tiger Fan and loved camping, animals, farming, cooking, he loved life to the fullest and was happy when he was making people laugh.

Mack loved going to church, preaching and singing and witnessing to everyone he came in contact with about Jesus. He was a very hard worker and a very selfless man.

He loved the Eden Valley Farm and driving the tractor.

He was a former custodian and bus driver for Head Start through Community Action.

Mack loved his wife, kids and grandkids with his whole heart and left a testimony behind, “I’ll be alright, cause I touched Calvary.”

He also loved his very special friend, Steve Ceilec.

The Shope family would also like to give special thanks to Brother Bob Young, Rhonda Coleman, Carla Coleman and Jerod Ratliff for all the care and help for our dad.

The family is requesting 10 people at a time to enter the funeral home.

Everyone is required to wear a mask, no hugging or touching. Social distancing must be obeyed (six feet apart). If anyone has been sick or have had COVID-19 within the last 30 days, the family request you do not come to the funeral home.

Visitation will be Tuesday at 6–8 p.m. at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton. There will be private funeral service Wednesday, burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery

The family ask any and all friends and family are welcomed to lineup on Pine Grove Road at 4 p.m. Wednesday for a balloon release and to celebrate Dad’s journey home.

To offer the family condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.