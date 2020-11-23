Jail Log – 11/20/2020
- Leslie Wright, Traffic, Nov. 2.
- Jimmie R. Morris, Possession, holder, Nov. 2.
- John R Hogan, Warrants, Nov. 2.
- Caleb Cade, COPIAS, Nov. 2.
- Christopher Hale, Warrant, Nov. 3.
- Amard Thompson, Possession, CCW, Nov. 2.
- James C. Brammer, Possession X2, Nov. 3.
- James R. Jenkins, Warrants, Nov. 3.
- Justin C. Justice, Possession, Nov. 3.
- Olyvia Huff, Warrant, Nov. 3.
- Wesley P. Flint, Warrants, Nov. 3.
- Zachary Hall, Tampering w/ Evidence, Possession, Nov. 3.
- Katie Fuller, Warrant, Nov. 3.
- Larry Messenger, Possession, Nov. 3.
- Brennon Colyer, Disorder conduct, Nov. 3.
- Gary Estep, Commitment, Nov. 4.
- Mare, Wilkes, Sentencing, Nov. 4.
- Dion R. Cunningham, Warrants, Nov. 4.
- Everett C. Dean, Warrant, Nov. 4.
- David Turner, Warrant, Nov. 4.
- Amber N. Cradt, Warrant, Nov. 4.
- Jason R. Blair, Capias, Nov. 5.
- Chelsey N. Hankins, Capias, Nov. 5.
- Christopher S. Adams, Indictment, Nov. 5.
- Michael, W Neff ll, Capias, Nov. 5.
- Donald J. Porter, Bond revocation, Probation Violation, Nov. 5.
- Justin A. Bradley, Holder, Warrant, Released Nov. 5.
- Anthony D. Spencer, Warrant, Nov. 5.
- Carl R. Taylor, Warrant, Nov. 6.
- Joseph S. Cupp, Warrant, Nov. 6.
- Michael D. Norris, Warrant, Nov. 6.
- Promise D. Hollings, Warrant, Nov. 6.
- Hope R. Ratcliff, Sentencing, Nov. 6.
- Nevada A. Jolliff, Commitment, Nov. 6.
- Anthony Stevens, Disorderly conduct, Nov. 6.
- Nikki J. Miller, Disorderly conduct, Criminal Damaging, Nov. 7.
- Robert G. Richey, OVI, Improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle, Nov. 7.
- Amy B. Norman, Warrant, Nov. 7.
- Ben Smith, Warrant, Nov. 7.
- Desaray Hardin, Resisting arrest, domestic violence, Nov. 8.
- Tylor Fuson, Disorderly conduct, Nov. 8.
- Jeremy Mcmillan, Contempt, Nov. 6.
- Frank Lewis, Warrant, Nov. 9.
- Jeremy R. Lenarz, Possession, Nov. 10.
- Mark Hopkins, Indictment, Nov. 10.
- Timothy D. Clark, Warrant, Nov. 10.
- Charles M. Martin, Possession, Nov. 10.
- John Crager, Warrants, Nov. 10.
- Travis R. Gibson, Warrant, Nov. 10.
- Marcus Murphy, Disorderly conduct, Nov. 10.
- Austin Carmon, Disorderly conduct, Resisting, Nov. 8.
- Alexis D. Hale, Obst, Nov. 11.
- Justin D. Hildneth, Receiving, Weapon charges, released Nov. 12.
- Frank J. Jolliff, Trafficking, Indictment, Released Nov. 12.
- Jonathan Barger, Assault, Nov. 11.
- Crawford Madden, Capias, Warrant, Nov. 13.
- Anthony E. Jones, Warrant, Indictment, Holder, Released Nov. 13.
- Rhonda S. Davis, Warrant, Nov. 6.
- Ross E. Johnson, Domestic Violence, Nov. 14.
- Michelle L. Deboard, Warrant, Criminal Trespass, Theft, forgery, Nov. 13.
- Lizzie B. Duncan, Possession, Drug para. Nov. 14.
- Carl P. Johnson, Possession, Nov. 15.
- Ronald S. Lewis, Warrants, Nov. 15.
- Brian L. Webb, Warrants, Nov. 15.
- Benjamin T. Dillion, Warrants, Nov. 14.
- Christopher Meade, Warrant, Nov. 14.
- Isaac Stephan Thompson, Domestic violence, Nov. 16.
- James McClellan, Warrant, Nov. 17.
- Ryan K. Edwards, Warrants, Nov. 17.
