James Dilley

James A. Dilley, 92, died Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at Missouri Baptist Hospital in Creve Coeur, Missouri.

Funeral service will be noon Tuesday at the Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St., Ironton, with Pastor Scott Jenkins officiating. Burial will follow in Myrtle Ridge Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be Tuesday, 11 a.m. until time of the service at the funeral home.

Social distancing and Masks are required in accordance to the CDC guidelines.

