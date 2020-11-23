Property Transfers – 11/20/2020

The Estate of Helen L. Maxwell to Molley E. Wilson aka Molly Wilson, Proctorville, $222,000

Kimberly M. Endicott to Derek and Samantha Barker, Coal Grove, $96,500

Linda A. Decker, Thomas L. Unger, Paul A. Unger, John Unger, Kara Unger Cleary to Mark J. Unger, Ironton, $125,000

Jerry J. Sunseri to Stephen D. Frazee, Ironton, $55,000

Lisa K. Pemberton to Gary and Kayla Moore and Jeffrey S. and Judy L. Fields, Coal Grove, $62,000

Patricia Farley nka Patricia McKenzie and Tracey McKenzie to Robert Colwell, Jr. and Leanna K. Colwell, South Point, $270,000

Jason and Autumn Plummer and Michael and Lavon Plummer to Travis and Elizabeth Taylor, Ironton, $425,000

John R. and Nancy J. Smith to Joshua Edward and Kylie Rose Moore, Ironton, $175,000

Timothy R. Barnett and Carolyn C. Barnett and Linda Crabtree to Stephen Hunt and Tracie Hunt, South Point, $130,000

Daniel Carmon and Brynn Carmon to Alicia D. Mullens, Chesapeake, $139,500

Brenda K. Mullins to Roger Salyers and Brenda S. Byrd, Pedro, $36,500

Brian David to Lionel Finch, Ironton, $22,500

Bryan E. Maynard to Timothy B. Arthur and Lauren B. Arthur, Chesapeake, $21,440

Robert D. Thompson and Kelly N. Thompson to Brian Scott Ray and Amanda R. Ray, South Point, $324,500

Gretchen Hester and Shannon D. Hester to Jacob D. Clark and Katherine A. Clark, Ironton, $163,500

Ron Knight and Larita Casey to Cathy J. Kerns, South Point, $103,000

Jason P. and Kelly A. Smith to Phyllis Akers, Ironton, $133,000

Roy Lee Black and Lisa Gail Black to Roger Wilson and Gwendolyn Legare Wilson, Proctorville, $260,000

Danny Holschuh and Lorelei Holschuh to Keith B. Marcum, Chesapeake, $148,000

Debbie Kelly and Bennie Bullion to Brian D. Lawhorn and Karen L. Lawhorn, Proctorville, $233,500

Timothy E. Nichols, II and Elizabeth S. Nichols to Ashton A. Cook and Virginia M. Cook, Proctorville, $148,500

Tammy L. Ward aka Tammy L. Smith and Edward R. Smith to Lisa Carol Collins, Proctorville, $243,000

Deric P. Hill and Bethany N. Hill to Jason M. Hicks and Stacy N. Hicks, Proctorville, $173,000

Ruth Galloway to Chelsie Danielle Boster and Jaren Landon Boster, Chesapeake, $185,000

David Bennett to Gary Lee Swann and Catherine Swann, Chesapeake, $90,000

Tanner Leatherow to Chad C. Dowdy and Chasiti S. Dowdy, South Point, $10,000

Linda Kay Warf fka Linda Kay Elliott to Megan Marie Johnson, South Point, $59,980

Bruce D. Keeney to Rebecca Keeney and James Dement, II, Proctorville, $3,675

Mike Chatfield to Charles Baldridge, Hanging Rock, $7,000

Rebecca L. Wilson to Marvin E. Myers and Lois C. Myers, Willow Wood, $11,200

Lockard Trust to Ricky R. Hale Jr. and Coyleen Hale, Chesapeake, $2,000

Judy Carol Rutherford fka Judy Carol Neal to Paul L. Johnson and Stacy Johnson, Chesapeake, $33,692.58

Anita C. Pennington to Randall L. Labert and Terri Lambert, Chesapeake, $400

Randall L. Lambert and Terri Lambert to Pheba Lambert, Limited Life Tenancy, Anita C. Pennington, Chesapeake, $30

Susan Goldcamp and Maureen Runyan to Linda R. and Richard W. Lien, South Point, $20,000

Staci C. Smith to Christopher Patrick Dillon, South Point, $56,500

Sharon K. Littlejohn to Kayla R. Brislin, Ironton, $31,200

Robert F. Pleasant Jr., Trustee of Mary Pleasant Trust to Jimmy C. Morris and Barbara A. Fitzpatrick, Ironton, $10,000

Verna C. McCarty to Clarence R. Short and Debra J. Short, Kitts Hill, $8,000

Alton Shuff to Jesse F. Settle, Pedro, $114,000

Kimberly Eileen Shuff to Kimberly Eileen Shuff and Allison N. Bramblett, Ironton, $37,000

220 Properties, Inc. to Richard B. Griggs and Jennifer A. Griggs, Upper Township, $14,000