Property Transfers – 11/20/2020
- The Estate of Helen L. Maxwell to Molley E. Wilson aka Molly Wilson, Proctorville, $222,000
- Kimberly M. Endicott to Derek and Samantha Barker, Coal Grove, $96,500
- Linda A. Decker, Thomas L. Unger, Paul A. Unger, John Unger, Kara Unger Cleary to Mark J. Unger, Ironton, $125,000
- Jerry J. Sunseri to Stephen D. Frazee, Ironton, $55,000
- Lisa K. Pemberton to Gary and Kayla Moore and Jeffrey S. and Judy L. Fields, Coal Grove, $62,000
- Patricia Farley nka Patricia McKenzie and Tracey McKenzie to Robert Colwell, Jr. and Leanna K. Colwell, South Point, $270,000
- Jason and Autumn Plummer and Michael and Lavon Plummer to Travis and Elizabeth Taylor, Ironton, $425,000
- John R. and Nancy J. Smith to Joshua Edward and Kylie Rose Moore, Ironton, $175,000
- Timothy R. Barnett and Carolyn C. Barnett and Linda Crabtree to Stephen Hunt and Tracie Hunt, South Point, $130,000
- Daniel Carmon and Brynn Carmon to Alicia D. Mullens, Chesapeake, $139,500
- Brenda K. Mullins to Roger Salyers and Brenda S. Byrd, Pedro, $36,500
- Brian David to Lionel Finch, Ironton, $22,500
- Bryan E. Maynard to Timothy B. Arthur and Lauren B. Arthur, Chesapeake, $21,440
- Robert D. Thompson and Kelly N. Thompson to Brian Scott Ray and Amanda R. Ray, South Point, $324,500
- Gretchen Hester and Shannon D. Hester to Jacob D. Clark and Katherine A. Clark, Ironton, $163,500
- Ron Knight and Larita Casey to Cathy J. Kerns, South Point, $103,000
- Jason P. and Kelly A. Smith to Phyllis Akers, Ironton, $133,000
- Roy Lee Black and Lisa Gail Black to Roger Wilson and Gwendolyn Legare Wilson, Proctorville, $260,000
- Danny Holschuh and Lorelei Holschuh to Keith B. Marcum, Chesapeake, $148,000
Debbie Kelly and Bennie Bullion to Brian D. Lawhorn and Karen L. Lawhorn, Proctorville, $233,500
- Timothy E. Nichols, II and Elizabeth S. Nichols to Ashton A. Cook and Virginia M. Cook, Proctorville, $148,500
- Tammy L. Ward aka Tammy L. Smith and Edward R. Smith to Lisa Carol Collins, Proctorville, $243,000
- Deric P. Hill and Bethany N. Hill to Jason M. Hicks and Stacy N. Hicks, Proctorville, $173,000
- Ruth Galloway to Chelsie Danielle Boster and Jaren Landon Boster, Chesapeake, $185,000
- David Bennett to Gary Lee Swann and Catherine Swann, Chesapeake, $90,000
- Tanner Leatherow to Chad C. Dowdy and Chasiti S. Dowdy, South Point, $10,000
- Linda Kay Warf fka Linda Kay Elliott to Megan Marie Johnson, South Point, $59,980
- Bruce D. Keeney to Rebecca Keeney and James Dement, II, Proctorville, $3,675
- Mike Chatfield to Charles Baldridge, Hanging Rock, $7,000
- Rebecca L. Wilson to Marvin E. Myers and Lois C. Myers, Willow Wood, $11,200
- Lockard Trust to Ricky R. Hale Jr. and Coyleen Hale, Chesapeake, $2,000
- Judy Carol Rutherford fka Judy Carol Neal to Paul L. Johnson and Stacy Johnson, Chesapeake, $33,692.58
- Anita C. Pennington to Randall L. Labert and Terri Lambert, Chesapeake, $400
- Randall L. Lambert and Terri Lambert to Pheba Lambert, Limited Life Tenancy, Anita C. Pennington, Chesapeake, $30
- Susan Goldcamp and Maureen Runyan to Linda R. and Richard W. Lien, South Point, $20,000
- Staci C. Smith to Christopher Patrick Dillon, South Point, $56,500
- Sharon K. Littlejohn to Kayla R. Brislin, Ironton, $31,200
- Robert F. Pleasant Jr., Trustee of Mary Pleasant Trust to Jimmy C. Morris and Barbara A. Fitzpatrick, Ironton, $10,000
- Verna C. McCarty to Clarence R. Short and Debra J. Short, Kitts Hill, $8,000
- Alton Shuff to Jesse F. Settle, Pedro, $114,000
- Kimberly Eileen Shuff to Kimberly Eileen Shuff and Allison N. Bramblett, Ironton, $37,000
220 Properties, Inc. to Richard B. Griggs and Jennifer A. Griggs, Upper Township, $14,000
- James G. Neff and Elizabeth A. Neff to Southern Land LLC, Ironton, $33,001
- David K. Mott and Edwin A. Mott to Candy V.R. Pinson, Rome Township, $11,500
- Dwayne A. Walker and Kathy Walker to Ronnie G. Blair and Geneva J. Blair, Proctorville, $175,000
- Scott A. Addis and Diana L. Addis to Darren L. Schug and Morgan N. Schug, Ironton, $18,000
- Kathy Jones to Gregory K. Moore, Rome Township, $15,000
- Bernard E. Preston and Kimberly D. Preston to Bruce Alan Beam and Lisa Dawn Beam, Upper Township, $23,000
- Jack Stroud to Josh Stroud and Dakota Donald, Windsor Township, $5,000
- Anita Kay Stewart NKA Kay Swartzwelder to Sahara McGuire, Coal Grove, $10,000
- Tina Louise Compliment, et al to Tina Louise Compliment and Michael A. Compliment, Coal Grove, $52,500
- Carol Ann Chaffins to Leanna Jo Jarrell fka Leanna Jo Webb, South Point, $64,140
- Sandra K. Baird to William R. Baird and Dianna M. Baird, South Point, $50,000
