Patricia Webb

Oct. 8, 1947–Nov. 23, 2020

Patricia Webb, age 73, of South Point, passed away on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020.

She was born Oct. 8, 1947, to the late Ralph and Ruth Hackworth Winters.

She was a member of the Ice Creek Missionary Baptist Church.

She is survived by her sons, Michael (Christine) Webb and Brian (Mandy) Webb; grandchildren, James Webb, Hannah Webb, and Chase Webb; brothers, John Winters, Don Winters, Ralph (Judy) Winters and Richard (Cora) Winters.

There will be a private visitation at 9:30 a.m. on Friday at O’Keefe-Baker Funeral Home with a graveside service following at Highland Memorial Gardens, Masonic section at 11 a.m. with Todd Warner officiating.

Ohio COVID-19 regulations and restrictions will be followed, please wear masks and maintain 6 foot social distancing.