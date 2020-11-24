Woodrow Sparks Jr.

Dec. 7, 1953–Nov. 22, 2020

Woodrow “Woody” Sparks, Jr., 66 of Pedro, passed away Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at Southern Ohio Medical Center Hospice Care, Portsmouth.

Woody was born Dec. 7, 1953, in Ironton, a son to the late Woodrow Wilson Sr. and Gladys (Howard) Sparks.

He is survived by his wife Sadie (Jenkins) Sparks.

Woody was a graduate of Rock Hill High School. He was an elected trustee for Elizabeth Township (Pedro). He loved hunting, fishing, ginseng hunting and turtle noodling and enjoyed dirt track racing.

In addition to his parents, Woody was preceded in death by siblings, George and Jimmie Sparks.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by daughter: Michelle (Kevin Davis) Sparks, of Pedro; grandson, Hunter Sparks; siblings, Danny Sparks, Mark (Doris) Sparks, Delphine Price, Darlene Pruitt, Lillian Sizemore, Marjorie Hankins and Sally McCrory; special sister-in-law, Juanita Colley and Mary Sparks; special nieces, Shelly Sparks and Crystal DeLong; and host of nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Friday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with the Rev. James Cremeans officiating. Burial will follow in Puckett Cemetery and visitation will be Friday 11 a.m. until time of the service at the funeral home.

