November 25, 2020

Carl Mannon

By Obituaries

Published 11:20 am Wednesday, November 25, 2020

Carl Mannon

Carl Ray Mannon, 80, of Huntington, West Virginia, died Tuesday Nov. 24, 2020 at Cabell Huntington Hospital, Huntington, West Virginia.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, by Rev. Eddie Salmons. Burial will follow in Miller Memorial Gardens, Miller. Visitation will be held from 10–11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

 

 

 

