Ohio motorcycle rider training offered

COLUMBUS — Motorcycle Ohio, within the Ohio Department of Public Safety’s Bureau of Motor Vehicles, has announced funding assistance to government agencies and not-for-profit organizations, such as career centers and institutions of higher learning, that are interested in offering certified motorcycle rider training.

Funding assistance is available to applicants who are interested in offering Basic Rider Skills for beginners, Basic Rider Skills for the returning rider, and Basic Rider Skills – 2 for experienced riders.

Applicants must meet specific parameters and other necessary requirements to be eligible for an award. For more information, visit the Motorcycle Ohio website or email. The deadline for applications is Dec. 31.