Redwomen give Bailey 1st coaching win

PEDRO — You don’t forget that first kiss and you don’t forget that first win.

The Rock Hill Redwomen will be remembering their first win of the season as a strong defensive performance as they shut down the New Boston Lady Tigers 44-31 on Monday.

The win was also the first career coaching victory for Eric Bailey who had nothing but praise for his team.

“We played pretty good defense. We held them to single digit points in each quarter. That’s our goal. Any time you do that, you help your chances of winning,” said Bailey.

Emma Scott and Hadyn Bailey scored 14 points each to lead the Redwomen as seven players reached the scoring column. Hope Easterling added 8 points in the winning effort.

Cadence Williams scored 12 points to lead New Boston (0-1).

After taking a 9-6 first quarter lead, Scott hit two 3-pointers and scored 10 points in the second quarter while Hadyn Bailey and Hope Easterling combined for 10 points and the Redwomen opened up a 31-14 halftime lead.

Bailey drained a 3-pointer and scored 5 points and Scott added 4 more as Rock Hill extended the lead to a comfortable 42-23 cushion.

The Redwomen play at River Valley on Saturday.

New Boston 6 8 9 8 = 31

Rock Hill 9 22 11 2 = 44

NEW BOSTON (NA): Cadence Williams 2 1 3-5 12, Shelby Easter 2 0 0-0 4, K. Whitely 1 0 0-0 2, Dylan O’Rourke 3 0 0-0 6, C. Williams 3 0 1-2 7. Totals: 11 1 4-7 31. Fouls: 5. Fouled out: None.

ROCK HILL (1-1): Aleigha Matney 1 0 0-2 2, Hadyn Bailey 4 2 0-0 14, Emma Scott 3 2 2-3 14, Taylor Clark 1 0 0-0 2, Hope Easterling 4 0 0-0 8, Jaina Bailey 0 0 0-0 0, Cigi Pancake 1 0 0-0 2, MaKenzie Hanshaw 1 0 0-0 2. Totals: 15 4 2-3 44. Fouls: 14. Fouled out: None.

Saturday’s Game

Rock Hill 5 13 6 11 = 35

Ports. West 14 22 17 10 = xx

ROCK HILL (0-1): Aleigha Matney 3 1 1-2 10, Hadyn Bailey 5 1 1-2 14, Emma Scott 0 1 4-4 7, Taylor Clark 0 0 0-0 0, Hope Easterling 0 0 0-0 0, Jaina Bailey 1 0 0-0 2, Cigi Pancake 1 0 0-0 2, Michaela Pugh 0 0 0-0 0, MaKenzie Hanshaw 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 10 3 6-8 35. Fouls 18. Fouled out: None.

PORTSMOUTH WEST (1-0): Maelynn Howell 3 0 5-8 11, Elisha Andre 0 0 0-0 0, Abby Adkins 0 1 0-0 3, Eden Cline 5 1 2-4 15, Sydney McDermott 1 0 1-1 3, Emily Moore 0 0 0-0 0, Haley Coleman 2 0 0-0 4, Emma Sayre 1 0 0-0 2, Lexi Deaver 2 4 0-0 16, Charlie Jo Howard 3 1 1-2 10, MacKenzie Boggs 0 0 0-0 0, Keima Bennett 1 0 1-2 3. Totals: 18 7 10-17 67. Fouls: 12. Fouled out: None.