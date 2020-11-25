Tonya Ellison
Tonya Gayle Ellison, 60, of South Point, died Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at St. Mary’s Medical Campus Ironton in Ironton.
She is survived by her husband, James Ellison III.
A memorial service will be conducted by J.D. Cockrel at 2 p.m. on Monday at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home in Chesapeake. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
