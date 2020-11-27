November 27, 2020

Harvey Danford

Harvey H. Danford, 63, formerly of Lawrence County, died Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, in Cabell Huntington Hospital, Huntington, West Virginia.

A graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Sunday at Miller Memorial Gardens, Miller, with burial to follow. Visitation will be held 11:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m. Sunday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.

